HUNTSVILLE — Crews will be repairing guardrail on U.S. 31 on the causeway between the Alabama 20 interchange in Limestone County and the Hudson Memorial Bridge over the Tennessee River on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a press release from the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Crews will be working from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 31 southbound. The outside southbound lane on the causeway will be closed. Motorists are advised to expect delays and plan accordingly.
Crews will be working from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 31 northbound. The outside northbound lane on the causeway will be closed.
Motorists may encounter brief delays and should be prepared to merge left and reduce speed, the release said. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes to avoid delays.
