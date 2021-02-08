The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that all northbound traffic on Interstate 65 between I-565 and Athens will be detoured onto the Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road) ramps through Wednesday.
Both northbound lanes will be closed from about 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day to allow contractor Miller & Miller to remove part of the existing bridge in preparation for overpass widening, according to North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett. To bypass the work area, traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Brownsferry Road to the on-ramp back to I-65 northbound, Burkett said.
Burkett said to expect delays and plan accordingly. Reduce speed and be prepared to merge and exit. State troopers will assist with traffic control, he said.
The $2,833,868 Rebuild Alabama project is the first phase of expanding Huntsville Brownsferry Road, which has been designated Alabama 304 from U.S. 31 to I-65. A future Rebuild Alabama project will construct additional lanes. The City of Huntsville plans to widen the segment of Huntsville Brownsferry Road east of I-65 to Greenbrier Parkway in a separate project.
