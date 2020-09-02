People in Athens now have another option when it comes to purchasing fuel or grabbing a snack.
A new BP convenience store opened Tuesday at the corner of West Market Street and Fifth Avenue in a location that once housed HQ Fuels.
The store, dubbed Market Express, has been in the works for some time. Owner Bander Mohamed said it took about seven months to get everything ready for the grand opening.
“It feels good to finally be done,” he said. “It was a long-term process to get the license.”
Mohamed said he has been a business owner for more than 25 years and has owned other service stations before Market Express. Market Express still has some features left to be completed but is almost finished, he said.
This includes hot food available for customers, such as pizza. The store offers typical convenience store items like drinks, snacks and fuel, but the location also features a beer cave.
“Hopefully, by the end of the week, we will have the whole kitchen in, and we will be able to serve breakfast and lunch,” he said.
Mohamed said he decided to put in the new store because he liked the location and the neighborhood.
“I decided to open the location and try to make it succeed,” he said.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said it is good that a new business has gone into the former HQ Fuels, which had been closed for “a good while.”
“I went inside while he was doing renovations,” Marks said. “I'm glad (the store) is back open, and I hope he does well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.