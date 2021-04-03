Despite the chilly temperature, many people went out to enjoy the Kissel Entertainment “Limestone County Mega Fair” Thursday evening at the Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo Arena.
Kids in winter gear went on rides and played games, while the whole family enjoyed one of a handful of live shows on offer this year.
One popular show was the Pork Chop Revue, which featured train pigs doing different tricks for the audience. This young man was invited to sing “Old McDonald Had a Farm” with the largest of the four-legged performers, which provided the “oink oink there” in the song.
