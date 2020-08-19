Employment prospects in the medical billing industry are projected to grow by at least 22% over the next few years, according to information released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To answer this demand, Calhoun Community College officials said they are introducing a new, fully online medical billing certificate program that begins fall 2020.
The college’s business administration department will offer the program.
The program is designed to be completed in two semesters and includes preparation for the Medicare billing certificate and the certified medical reimbursement specialist credentials, said Dr. James Payne, Calhoun’s dean of business and computer information systems. All required coursework can be completed online.
“Strong local demand for trained medical billing specialists has provided Calhoun with an opportunity to expand our course offerings in the health field by developing this new short certificate program,” Payne said. “The coursework will guide students toward the skill set and credentials they need for a career in medical billing and will introduce them to related careers including medical coding and management of electronic health records.”
The program is open to anyone interested in pursuing a career in the medical billing field, officials said.
“The Medical Billing Specialist certificate includes coursework in vital medical office skills, general knowledge and is perfect for anyone who is just beginning their studies in this field,” said Payne. Although the Medical Billing Essentials certificate consists of only the core billing courses, it is still a great choice for people who are already working in the health care field and want to obtain additional skills for promotion, he said.
Students who have begun taking courses for another health care degree, but have not completed it can use either program to build on their existing skills and start their careers.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the local median pay for those employed in the medical records field is $40,620 per year.
Visit www.calhoun.edu/medicalbilling or call 256-306-2676 for more information on the program or to enroll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.