The PTF at the FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary recently installed a new $42,000 playground.
“Our FAME at Brookhill PTF raised money for over three years in order to fund this addition to our playground. The crew worked for about 4 days to install it (due to weather delays),” Principal Amy Williams said.
She went on to say, “our new equipment includes a rock climbing wall, double slides, a climbing net, and ladders. We look forward to all of our students utilizing the playground equipment as it provides the opportunity for students to gain social skills while developing muscle strength, balance, and agility.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.