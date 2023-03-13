The FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary exceeded this year’s $8,500 goal for the Kids Heart Challenge, raising $11,749.05 in honor of Will Brooks.
“This is a special cause for us, as we have staff with either a child or grandchild affected by heart defects. This year we decided to make Kids Heart Challenge in memory of one of our very own, Will Brooks, Brookhill first grader who passed away in December,” FAME Bookkeeper Leah Oakley said. “Will was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a congenital heart defect where the left side of the heart is severely underdeveloped, leaving all of the pumping to the right side.”
She went on to say, “Will was an energetic, precious child with an infectious smile. Everyone loved Will. We wanted to do this in his memory.”
The school gave the students instructions on how to raise money.
“Students registered online shared information via email, social media, and in-person. As each student raised funds they received a prize that represented a heart healthy character,” Oakley said. “The American Heart Association does a great job educating students and parents. Our students also had the opportunity to earn Finn’s Mission, which teaches students about CPR and the early signs of stroke.”
The funds the school raised will go to the American Heart Association to be used in research.
This “is very important in making medical advances to help those with heart defects. For example, one heart defect previously required a series of 3 surgeries. Because of research, this particular heart defect now only requires 1 open heart surgery. This is just one example of great progress,” Oakley explained.
Students also collected small toys to be given to the Children’s Hospital of Alabama.
“The Brooks family took these toys and donated them to Children’s for children to have during their hospital stay,” Oakley said. “Our students learned the importance of sharing toys so other children could have something with them during their hospital stay.”
She went on to say, “our students also learned how to eat healthy, exercise and keep a healthy heart as well as respect and help others that are born with heart defects.”
“It was also a very important way to honor the memory of our dear friend and classmate, Will Brooks,” Oakley said.
The HEART Academy at Julian Newman also participated in the Kids Heart Challenge, but did not respond to the inquiry by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.