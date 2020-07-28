Readers of all ages can now take part in a Storybook Stroll through downtown Athens, following one of four tales across the windows of businesses around The Square.
The journey begins at the Revival Center near the corner of Washington and Jefferson streets and continues up and down the streets surrounding the Limestone County Courthouse. The Athens-Limestone Public Library worked with various shops to post pages along the stroll, with discussion prompts available to those who complete the story.
"Because we can't have that many in the library, we thought we would take the library to the people," Anna Clem, ALPL Foundation manager, said.
Though any age can participate, the books are part of the library's collection for children. The first book featured on the stroll is "The Bad Seed" by Jory John and Pete Oswald.
According to the foundation's website, "this book is a funny yet touching tale that reminds us of the remarkably transformative power of will, acceptance, and just being you!" Clem said each book featured on the stroll will be available for two weeks and can be checked out by families to re-read at their own leisure through the library's ebook collection on the Libby app.
A map for the Storybook Stroll is available at the Revival Center. While this particular Storybook Stroll is only available until Sept. 18, Clem hopes it will become a regular feature of the library's garden and perhaps lead to "pop-up strolls" throughout Limestone County.
"It's a great opportunity to be outside ... and just have fun with your family," Clem said. "It's a passive program. It's not one where you're going to be around a bunch of people at one time."
Readers can visit alcplfoundation.org/events to donate to the Foundation and support future Storybook Stroll events.
