An Athens man faces multiple charges after fighting with his mother and brother, then shooting at his brother's vehicle, an official said.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the incident took place April 8 at Fifth Avenue Apartments. There, 33-year-old Isaac James Arthur Brown allegedly threatened his mother, at which point his brother hit him. Brown responded by going outside and shooting his brother's car, Johnson said.
"When officers arrived, Brown pointed his gun at officers and then ran," the chief said. "He was arrested a short time later."
Brown initially faced charges of third-degree domestic violence, menacing, attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment, according to Johnson. A warrant was later obtained to arrest him on one count of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
Brown was arrested Monday on the most recent charge and booked at the police department before being transferred to the Limestone County Detention Center.
