The director of the Athens-Limestone Family Resource Center praised the recent work of churches and community volunteers in helping improve the busy nonprofit organization.
Tina Cook said Central Church of Christ aided the FRC during its annual Serve Week, while Friendship United Methodist Church volunteers pitched in during their annual Serve Day.
Central built four accessibility ramps for mobility-impaired residents. Friendship volunteers installed new lighting provided at a discount to the FRC by Inline Electric Supply Co. and organized a clothing donation.
Central also secured and soundproofed cubicles at FRC where visiting agencies meet with clients.
“That keeps more of what's being said private,” Cook said, adding supplies for the project were provided at a discount by Lowe's in Athens.
She explained the FRC has unoccupied cubicle space that may be rented to a group with a growing interest in Limestone County. She would like to see the space used by another nonprofit agency that aligns with the FRC's mission of providing resources, food and clothing to families and individuals in need.
Cook said it would be impossible for the FRC to achieve its mission without community partnerships like those with churches.
“We have five churches that send us money on a regular basis, and that goes directly into our programs,” she said. “It's either going into the ramp program or our Family Solutions program. Some (churches) bring us food, underwear (and) socks and help with upkeep of the building.”
In addition to community help, the FRC is aided by appropriations from the Limestone County Commission and Athens City Council. The commission contributes $20,000 and pays the agency's utility bills, while the City Council appropriates $18,000.
On Wednesday, Cook will speak to the Limestone County Commission and request level funding for the 2019–2020 fiscal year. She plans to share that her agency is coming off a very busy year that included 8,156 sign-ins and calls logged and 950 households served from July 2018 through June 2019.
Cook said the agency also collects new underwear for adults and children and travel-sized toiletries. The FRC sorts the toiletries and provides them to homeless and/or displaced individuals who need them. She said the Hampton Inn and Suites in Athens donated a box full of items to help the FRC get started.
The FRC is located at 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The agency can be reached at 256-230-0880.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.