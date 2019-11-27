The Limestone County Farmers Federation recently hosted the Limestone County Farm-City Banquet at the former Limestone County Event Center.
More than 200 attendees enjoyed a catered dinner from 306 Barbecue in Athens at the event, which honored agriculture in the area. Athens storyteller Barry Pugh and Limestone County Archivist Rebekah Davis were among the featured speakers, with additional comments from Jessie Hobbs of Hobbs Farm and Limestone County District Judge Matthew Huggins.
Winners of a 4-H poster contest promoting 2019 Farm-City Week and their families also were honored. Patty Marsh praised Farm-City committee members for their efforts to "recognize our city and county with honor and respect."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.