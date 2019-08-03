Tractors parade through downtown Athens Friday as part of the Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days hosted by the Piney Chapel Antique Engine and Tractor Association. The parade, which honored area veterans, stopped for a break at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives in Athens. The annual event, which aims to help preserve farming heritage, continues today at 20147 Elkton Road. Showgrounds open at 7 a.m. for a day packed with events the whole family can enjoy.