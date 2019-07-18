Update: According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office Twitter page, the victim in tonight's fatal Ardmore shooting was a 74-year-old man. The tweet said the man and his wife heard noises, went outside to investigate and heard multiple gunshots. The victim was found lying in the yard. The tweet said the initial call came in at 7:30 p.m.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Ardmore, according to Sheriff's Office Twitter account.
The shooting occurred sometime before 7:30 p.m. on Alabama 251 in the southern part of the town limits.
The Sheriff's Office has requested tracking dogs because it is believed the suspect may have fled the scene on foot.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.