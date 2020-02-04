A father-son duo are being charged in the severe beating of a man in his Limestone County home, an official said.
Stephen Young, public information officer for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, said 41-year-old Benjamin Moore and his son Jeremy Moore went with an unidentified female to the victim's home Monday morning to demand money that one of the men claimed was owed to him. When the victim answered the door at his home on Quinn Road, he was held at gunpoint and forced to open a safe.
Young said the safe was empty, so the Moores instead took two televisions, a sound bar and a cellphone. They also beat the victim with a pistol and brass knuckles, "causing severe facial injuries," Young said.
"The money owed is believed to be drug-related," he said. "Investigators obtained warrants on Benjamin Moore and arrested him Monday after they recognized his vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Slate Road."
Benjamin Moore is charged with second-degree assault and first-degree burglary. Bail is set at $5,000 for the assault charge but has not been set for the burglary charge.
Warrants for Jeremy Moore's arrest on the same charges were issued Tuesday. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 256-232-0111.
Young said the stolen items were returned to the victim Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.