A local school superintendent received a visit from federal authorities this morning, officials said.
The FBI has confirmed they were at the home of Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay as part of a law enforcement action Tuesday morning, according to Paul Daymond, spokesperson for the FBI-Birmingham field office.
Athens Police assisted FBI in the action, but Chief Floyd Johnson said the department was not part of a joint investigation with the FBI involving Holladay. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office was not at the scene.
Holladay has not been arrested and did not provide comment when contacted by The News Courier.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.