Do you need help paying your power bill due to the new coronavirus pandemic?
There are federal funding programs available now to help low-income residents with their energy bills. One of those programs is the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
LIHEAP helps eligible low-income households pay for their home energy bills. However, applicants may be prioritized based on need and income, as well as households with vulnerable populations, including the elderly, disabled and families with young children, according to a TVA spokesman.
LIHEAP is not a TVA program, but rather a part of the federal COVID-19 stimulus bill, said Scott Fiedler, TVA public relations.
"We are helping get the word out to communities to make sure they know this resource is available if they qualify," Fiedler said.
Who qualifies?
Assistance is based on household size and maximum household income. To qualify, you must meet the following conditions:
• Be an Alabama resident;
• Need financial assistance for home energy costs; and
• Have an annual household income, before taxes, that is less than or equal to the following amounts: one person, $19,140; two people, $25,860; three, $32,580; four, $39,300; five, $46,020; six, $52,740; seven, $59,460; or eight, $66,180.
Households of more than eight should contact their local LIHEAP agency for additional information.
How to apply
To confirm your eligibility and apply for assistance, visit https://energyright.com/residential/energy-assistance/ and click on your state in the drop-down menu. Next, click on your county in the second drop-down menu. There, you will find the agency and telephone number you need to call for assistance. In Limestone County, that agency is:
Community Action of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties
Address: 3516-C Stringfield Road, Huntsville, AL 35811
Telephone: 256-851-9800
Website: https://www.caa-htsval.org/
Answers to common questions
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website at https://bit.ly/2YD3WwL answers a list of common questions about the program.
For example, the money has to be used for heating and cooling, not sewer and water costs, but recipients can use some of their money to weatherize their homes to make them more energy efficient.
