Limestone, Lauderdale, Madison and Morgan counties are among 15 Alabama counties to receive a portion of $10 million in emergency relief from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced $871.2 million would be made available to 39 states and other territories to repair roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods and other unexpected events.
“This administration is providing federal funding to help repair roads and bridges damaged during natural disasters, including hurricanes, wildfires, floods and earthquakes,” Chao said.
Alabama will receive a little more than $10 million to cover damages caused by the following events:
• Heavy rain and severe flooding (Dec. 24, 2015);
• Tropical Storm Alberto (May 2018);
• Heavy rain and flooding (Feb. 17, 2019);
• Hurricane Michael (Oct. 10, 2018); and
• Heavy rain on federal lands (February-April 2019).
FHWA’s ER program reimburses states, territories, federal land management agencies, and tribal governments for eligible expenses associated with damage from natural disasters or other emergency situations. The money helps pay for the reconstruction or replacement of damaged highways and bridges along with the arrangement of detours and replacement of guardrails or other damaged safety devices.
