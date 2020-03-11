Cullman’s Len and June Brooks are adventurers and love to travel, but they got a little bit more adventure than they bargained for when they embarked on a 15-day cruise to Hawaii aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship on Feb. 21. Two passengers and 19 crew members, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and a passenger who’d been on board the ship just one week earlier later died from the virus.
June said when she booked the cruise, there were no cases of coronavirus in Hawaii or the United States at the time, and the cruise line was not accepting passengers with Chinese passports.
The cruise got off to a great start. They had a great time exploring the islands, which they’d last visited with their sons — Josh, Brad, and Lee — in the 1980s. “We had a great time,” said June.
The news of the infection was “disconcerting,” said June. A tester from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was sent by helicopter to test passengers who had reported symptoms. “It was a total shock when we found out that 21 people had tested positive,” she said. She said she and Len have not had any symptoms of the virus, and are feeling well.
“One time some seals came out and were checking us out,” June said. “We adjusted well. Having a balcony was priceless.”
During their visit to Hawaii, they took hula and ukulele lessons. Len bought a ukulele and practiced while they were quarantined in their stateroom. “He’s quite good at it,” said June. “We made it fun even though we were confined.”
The two have kept up their spirits throughout their adventure and said the ship’s crew helped. “They went out of their way to make everything was taken care of: food, water, entertainment,” said Len.
He said this experience hasn’t caused them to change their minds about travel. “We have always liked an adventure, and we love to travel so I assume we’ll be back at it again soon enough,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.