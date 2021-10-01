The 54th Annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention kicked off yesterday at 7 p.m. at Athens State University with a free concert by Volume Five. The concert is open to the public and will take place on the Alabama Farmers Cooperative Main Stage at Founders Hall. Craft and food vendors will be open for business.
Gates opened at 8 a.m. Friday. The entertainment line-up for the remainder of the weekend is below with competitions to begin immediately following the final concert on Friday evening:
Friday, October 1
5 PM: Jimmy Fortune (Main Stage at Founders Hall) 6 PM: Dailey & Vincent (Main Stage at Founders Hall)
Saturday, October 2
3 PM: Delmore Brothers Hall of Fame Plaque Dedication featuring Mike Compton & Andy Todd (McCandless Hall) 5 PM: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (Main Stage at Founders Hall)
In addition, The Alabama Unit of the Wally Byam Airstream Club is currently hosting a Special Event Rally at Athens State University to coincide with the Fiddlers Convention. A press release provided by the Airstream Club is attached. For further information about this year’s rally, please contact athensairstreamrally@gmail.com.
More information about the Fiddlers Convention can be found at their website: www.tvotfc.org.
We hope to see you this weekend!
