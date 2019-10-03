The Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention at Athens State University tonight through Oct. 5 will bring increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic to the area. Drivers are advised to use caution around the university.
Impacted streets will be:
• Beaty Street between Hobbs and Pryor streets will be closed Friday and Saturday for vendors;
• Bryan Street between Clinton and Beaty streets will be closed Friday and Saturday but spectators can access the parking lot from Clinton Street;
• Pryor Street from Clinton to Elkton streets will be closed Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. because of heavy traffic expected for the back-to-back concerts with Ricky Skaggs.
