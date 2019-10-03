Fiddlers Convention 2018

From left, Mark Martin, Steve King, Wes Allen and Shan Tidwell perform for passersby at the 52nd Annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention.

 News Courier file photo

The Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention at Athens State University tonight through Oct. 5 will bring increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic to the area. Drivers are advised to use caution around the university.

Impacted streets will be:

• Beaty Street between Hobbs and Pryor streets will be closed Friday and Saturday for vendors;

• Bryan Street between Clinton and Beaty streets will be closed Friday and Saturday but spectators can access the parking lot from Clinton Street;

• Pryor Street from Clinton to Elkton streets will be closed Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. because of heavy traffic expected for the back-to-back concerts with Ricky Skaggs.

Tags

Recommended for you