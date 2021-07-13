Athens Main Street's Merchant's Alley project is now one step closer to completion.
Artist Adam Stephenson and his assistant Pamela Tellez Coria completed the large mural titled “Playing the Sound of the Wind: The Fiddler’s Song” on the side of the building next to the Main Street office at 107 N. Jefferson St.
The mural is 20 feet tall by 40 feet wide and depicts a fiddle in honor of the annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention hosted by Athens State University. The Athens State University Foundation helped fund the mural, which Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said is the main focal point of the project.
“It feels fantastic to have the mural done,” she said. “It means we can finally do all the things we've been waiting to do like irrigation, electrical, hardscape and planters.”
Richardson said the mural exceeded her expectations.
“After seeing the rendering on paper, I wondered how well it would translate, and (Stephenson) nailed it,” she said.
Stephenson is a multidisciplinary artist with 20 years of experience. He began focusing on public art displays in 2019, including murals like the one on The Square.
“My parents fell in love while singing together in a rock band,” Stephenson said. “My grandparents traveled the U.S. performing in a country band, and my grandfather even had the fortune to (be part of) the Grand Ole Opry on a few occasions with Dolly Parton. I myself am a musician and learned how to play multiple instruments under the guidance of my father. My father passed away in November of 2020, and this mural is a beautiful opportunity to honor the musical heritage of my family.”
Once completed, the Merchant's Alley project will feature multiple pieces of art with an overarching musical theme titled, “Amplify Athens.”
“The series of works of art throughout the alley with music at its core engages in a multitude of ways, exploring the community’s roots in art and music,” Athens Main Street said in a release. “The directional flow of the large mural is intentional, with the goal of drawing the attention of drivers and pedestrians into the alley.”
The finished project will also feature the Brittany Howard tribute board painted by street artist ARCY in May, art created by Alabama Center for the Arts students and selfie murals made by artists from local high schools.
Main Street said it expects the alley project to be completed this summer.
