Each year when the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention comes to Athens, residents and convention visitors can count on a multitude of yard sales.
Some of the yard sales are fundraisers for area organizations, while others are residents looking to make a little room at home.
One yard sale this Saturday is at the Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St. in Athens. The community yard sale will kick off at 8 a.m. and last until noon. Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library will also hold a used book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the same day.
Hearts for the Homeless is holding an indoor yard sale, bake sale and silent auction from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Revival Building near The Square on Washington Street in Athens. The silent auction ends at 1:30 p.m. Proceeds will buy food and propane for area homeless people this winter.
Tanner Methodist Church will hold its annual yard sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday inside the Family Life Center, 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road in Tanner.
St. Paul Catholic Church will also hold an indoor yard sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1900 U.S. 72 West in Athens.
Athens Church of God will hold its yard sale and bake sale from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday in the the fellowship hall of the church, 17835 Quinn Road in Athens.
Several Limestone County subdivisions are also holding annual yard sales this weekend, including East Brook Subdivision, Forest Hills neighborhood, Kingston Place Subdivision, Woodlands Subdivision, Indian Trace and West Gate Subdivision. Residents of Elkmont Rural Village also have several yard sales slated for Saturday.
To find out about all the yard sales advertised in The News Courier, see Classifieds, page 7A. To advertise your own yard sale, call Carey Carter at 256-232-2720.
