A fight over a cellphone early Saturday left one man cut in the abdomen and another man jailed for assault, an official said.
Athens Police Department was notified of a fight in the 19000 block of Runway Street about 2:40 a.m., Police Chief Floyd Johnson said Monday. When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old man had been cut in the lower abdomen, the chief said.
Athens-Limestone Emergency Medical Services took the victim by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. Johnson did not know the condition of the victim Monday afternoon or whether he had been released, but he said the injury "was not life-threatening."
Later, following a search, officers found the suspect, Jeffery Ryan Solomon, 34, of 404 Bullington Road, Athens, hiding under a neighbor's porch, the chief said. He was arrested on a charge of second-degree aggravated assault, booked at the police department and transferred to Limestone County Jail, records show.
"At this time, investigators believe the assault was the result of a fight over a cellphone," Johnson said.
Solomon remained jailed Monday afternoon on the felony charge with bail set at $10,000.
