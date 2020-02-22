Empty bowls

Addison McFarland, left, and Allie Ruth Black, both of Clements Key Club, serve stew and soup Friday at the annual Empty Bowls Luncheon at the Revival Center on West Washington Street in Athens. The Clements students donated their time for the event, which raises funds for organizations in Limestone County working to reduce food insecurity.

Addison McFarland and Allie Ruth Black, both of Clements Key Club, served stew and soup Friday at the annual Empty Bowls Luncheon at the Revival Center on West Washington Street in Athens. The Clements students donated their time for the event, which raises funds for organizations in Limestone County working to reduce food insecurity.

Tags

Recommended for you