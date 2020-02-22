Addison McFarland and Allie Ruth Black, both of Clements Key Club, served stew and soup Friday at the annual Empty Bowls Luncheon at the Revival Center on West Washington Street in Athens. The Clements students donated their time for the event, which raises funds for organizations in Limestone County working to reduce food insecurity.
Filling empty tummies
Lora Scripps
Obituaries
Timothy John Jasinski, age 63, of Athens, Alabama, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his residence. A memorial service will be held later.
Richard Louis Brock, 69, of Athens, Alabama, died Friday, February 14, 2020. Mr. Brock was born September 21, 1950 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Athens and was employed as a contractor for NASA. He loved his job, Alabama football, and most of all his fami…
James Cheatham, 67, of Moulton died Wednesday at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation is 12-2pm Friday at Caddo Congregational Christian Church. The funeral will follow at 2:00 PM. Lawrence Funeral Home directing. James was the husband of Rita Cheatham.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at McConnell Memorial Chapel with Steve Olney and Tony Boyles officiating. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at McConnell Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
