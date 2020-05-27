May 28 will be the last day for students in the Athens City Schools system to turn in electronic devices loaned to them.
Previous dates were available for different grade levels, but the final date is for students in any grade that have yet to return loaned devices. Students can drop devices off from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m. at Athens Middle School.
According to a release from the school system, all Macbooks, iPads and Wi-Fi devices must be returned to ACS unless students are participating in a summer school program.
Those seeking to return devices are directed to enter the campus at the front drive of AMS near the stadium and cycle to the front of the building and exit to the red light.
“Cones will be set up to help with the flow of traffic,” according to the release. “Remain in your car and the ACS team will collect devices, bags and chargers."
