The final numbers are in for Tommy Tuberville and Beth Kellum, who each won the only two races featured on Limestone County ballots Tuesday. With no Democratic races needing a runoff after the primary, only Republican voters or those who didn't vote in the primary went to the polls for the event.
Tuberville soundly defeated Jeff Sessions for the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. He tallied 333,890 votes (61%) to Sessions' 215,831 (39%).
According to the office of Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, 626,551 ballots were cast in the runoff, representing a voter turnout of 17.36% statewide.
Locally, Tuberville garnered 5,693 votes to Sessions' 5,323. Voter turnout in Limestone County was higher than expected at 16.1%.
Sessions held the position for 20 years before resigning to become a member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet as attorney general. Sessions would later be ousted from the role by Trump after recusing himself from the investigation surrounding potential election tampering by Russia and collusion by Trump.
Trump said he was “very happy” Tuberville won the race. He called to congratulate Tuberville after news broke that he had won the runoff.
“I think he’s going to be a great senator,” Trump said Wednesday.
Sessions said he leaves elected office with his “integrity intact.”
“Let me say this about the president and our relationship: I leave with no regrets,” Sessions said after losing the runoff. “I was honored to serve the people of Alabama in the Senate, and I was extraordinarily proud of the accomplishments we had as attorney general. I followed the law, I did the right thing, and I saved the president’s bacon in the process.”
Sessions said his recusal from the investigation ending up helping lead to Trump's “exoneration.”
It is possible that Sessions, 73, will now retire from seeking public office.
Tuberville will now take on incumbent Sen. Doug Jones on Nov. 3 in the general election.
Court of Criminal Appeals judge, Place No. 2
Beth Kellum defeated Will Smith statewide 269,583 (56%) to 210,565 (44%) in the Republican primary runoff for the position. There is no Democratic candidate running, so Kellum has won the position. Kellum has served on the appellate court since 2009.
Locally, Smith actually defeated Kellum 4,841 to 4,617.
— The Associated Press contributed to this article.
