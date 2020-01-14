From a pool of more than 30 interested individuals, the Alabama Association of School Boards presented a list of five finalists for the position of Limestone County Schools Superintendent. The list is below and includes only the information provided at tonight's meeting of the Limestone County Board of Education.
• Alan Miller, head of the Counselor, Leadership and Special Education Department at Auburn University at Montgomery. Miller received his doctorate in school administration and special education from Auburn University after receiving a master's in special education from Troy University and bachelor's degree in history and psychology from AU. He previously served as a principal, a student coordinator and director of student services for Eufaula City Schools, as well as superintendent of Haleyville City Schools and assistant professor of instructional leadership at AUM.
• Carlos Nelson, deputy superintendent of Sheffield City Schools. Nelson has served in the Shoals Area throughout his teaching career. He was a teacher and interim middle school principal in the Tuscumbia City Schools system before transitioning to Sheffield City, where he has served as an assistant high school principal and elementary principal. Nelson received his bachelor's and master's degrees in educational leadership from the University of North Alabama, then his doctorate in educational leadership from Samford University.
• Charles "Randy" Shearouse, superintendent of Effingham County (Georgia) Schools. Shearouse attended Georgia Southern University, where he received a bachelor's degree in social science and master's degree in educational leadership. He earned a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Capella University. In the ECS district, he served as elementary principal and high school principal before becoming superintendent in 2005.
• Tim Tubbs, assistant superintendent of Lauderdale County Schools. Tubbs is a Killen native who received his bachelor's degree from UNA and two master's degrees — in administration and in secondary education — before gaining a specialist degree in administration leadership from the University of Alabama. He spent 1996–2010 as a high school principal in Lauderdale County Schools before transitioning to assistant superintendent.
• James W. Cantrell, director of operations for Dade County (Georgia) Schools. Cantrell has held multiple lead positions in Georgia over the last 14 years, including a one-year stint as director of operations for Elbert County Schools, three years as director of pupil transportation for Barrow County Schools, two years as principal and CEO of Baldwin County Schools, five years as director of college and career education for Dade County Schools and finally as director of operations for Dade County Schools. He received his bachelor's degree in technical and occupational education and his master's degree in education from the University of Southern Mississippi before earning his doctorate in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.