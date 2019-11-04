A nighttime fire Saturday at a home on Coffman Drive heavily damaged the kitchen but injured no one, said Bryan Thornton, chief of Athens Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters received a call about 8:30 p.m. about fire and smoke showing from the attic of the home at 1407 Coffman Drive.
"The kitchen was pretty much burnt up — heavily damaged, and there was fire damage to the attic," Thornton told The News Courier Monday.
"When we got there, everybody was out of the house and there were no injuries," he said.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire to determine what transpired, he said.
Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.
Wednesday fire
Officials are also continuing to investigate an unrelated fire that occurred Oct. 30 at a home near the intersection of Malone and Second streets in Athens, Thornton said. There were no injuries reported, but fire damaged the front of the home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.