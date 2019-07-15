Tanner Fire Chief Danny Gatlin said by the time he got to the scene of a mobile home fire in southern Limestone County Monday morning, the home was engulfed in flames.
"It was gone," Gatlin told The News Courier. "It had been burning a while by the time we were called."
Gatlin said the younger man who lived in the home escaped without injury.
"When we got there, it was fully involved and the ceiling was collapsing," Gatlin said. "Those mobile homes don't take long to burn, especially the older ones. In eight to 10 minutes, they burn up."
Tanner Volunteer Fire Department was called to the home in the 9700 block of Settle Road about 11:30 a.m. They called Clements VFD for backup, but there was no one available, so they called Owens VFD. Firefighters from that department brought two trucks to the scene, Gatlin said.
"It's hard to get people during the day," he said.
Gatlin said the cause of the fire is unknown but is not suspicious.
Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours, trying to quell the fire in the mobile home and keep it from spreading to other buildings. A rainstorm came through later, Gatlin said.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from some distance.
Limestone County sheriff's deputies were also on the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.