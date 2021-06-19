The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association initially decided to cancel its 2020 Red, White & Boom fireworks show on the Fourth of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, after members of the public expressed concerns at the loss of the traditional event, ALCTA decided to re-evaluate and ultimately decided to go through with the show under the caveat that viewers remain inside their vehicles.
Now that pandemic seems to be waning, thanks to the availability of vaccines and better sanitary practices, the decision to host this year's fireworks show came as a much easier one.
ALCTA President Teresa Todd said Red, White & Boom will be more relaxed this time around, with watchers allowed to exit their vehicles and socialize, though remaining inside a car or maintaining social-distancing outside are still safer options.
The show will take place July 4, with the fireworks beginning around 8:30 p.m. and lasting about 15 minutes.
“I'm sure it will be a full house,” Todd said. “We get visitors from Jasper, Pulaski (Tennessee), Minor Hill (Tennessee) — a lot of smaller communities don't have fireworks shows, so people will drive an hour or so to see one. We're glad for them to come. We probably have around 10,000 people come into the community that day.”
Todd said the fireworks are shot from a practice baseball field near Athens Stadium, but the area is too close to allow viewers inside the facility. There will be designated parking in areas around the stadium, Athens Middle School, Swan Creek Park and the Athens Sportsplex.
“We have to keep people a certain distance away to be safe,” Todd said.
Todd said she has been working to put together the fireworks show each year since 2014. She said she usually begins the process in January in order to have enough time to put the event together.
“I do look forward to it,” she said. “I love watching people enjoy the show, especially the younger ones.”
Some organizations hold special events to go along with the fireworks show. Central Church of Christ on U.S. 31 holds an annual cookout accompany the show. Allie McDonald, who works in the children's ministry at the church, said everyone is welcome to come to the celebration, which will feature inflatables for children.
“We really just love that the community takes the time to come together that night,” McDonald said.
Though they live in Elkmont, McDonald said she and her family watch the show from the church every year.
“We don't miss it,” she said. “Our kids love it.”
