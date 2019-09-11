Firefighters from Athens Fire & Rescue and East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department battled two separate fires in the county over the past several days.
Athens Fire & Rescue Chief Bryan Thornton said a couple of bedrooms in a home on Judy Drive had heavy damage after a fire Tuesday.
Firefighters, who responded to the call after 5 p.m., saw heavy smoke when they arrived on the scene, Thornton said.
He said no one was in the home and there were no injuries.
East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joey Boyd said his department battled a blaze at an abandoned home on Newby Road, east of Mooresville Road, Wednesday morning.
No injuries were reported.
