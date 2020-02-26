Athens Fire & Rescue Chief Bryan Thornton told Athens City Council members Monday his department has a dire need for new self-contained breathing apparatus and masks. He asked the council for help in obtaining a $262,200 grant for the items, which would require a $26,200 match from the city.
"If we can't get funded, we will have to destroy bottles next year because they have a 15-year life, and we are getting down to the nitty gritty," Thornton said during the council's regular meeting.
Council members voted unanimously to authorize the mayor's office to apply for an assistance to firefighters grant to buy 36 self-contained breathing apparatus with masks and additional air bottles for the department.
Mayor Ronnie Marks said the city applied for the grant twice in the past with no success. This time, the city will use a consultant to apply for the grant.
The city will have to find another way to fund the equipment if the grant application fails.
In other business Monday, the council took the following action:
• Approved budgeted travel and education expenses for personnel of Water Services;
• Approved a special events alcohol license for Athens City School Foundation. The event is the Farm to Truck event on Marion Street between Washington and Market streets on April 18;
• Approved the purchase of a 2020 backhoe loader for Athens Gas Department. Warrior Tractor & Equipment will supply the loader for $100,000;
• Passed a resolution to approve the replacement of the metal roof at Leak City and authorize the manager of Athens Gas Department to issue a purchase order to Roof Tech Solutions for $27,339;
• Approved resolutions to adopt a revised organizational chart and job descriptions for the Public Works Department.
"We are revising some positions," Public Works Director James Rich told council members. "We are not adding head count; we are revising descriptions to align with the actual duties."
The council then approved an ordinance amending the current ordinance governing the department's structure;
• Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to issue a task order to Morell Engineering Inc. for construction, engineering and inspection for the industrial access widening along Sanderfer Road. Rich said the city is widening Sanderfer from Hine Street to near Durham Drive, and it will be April before work begins; and
• Agreed to move the March council meeting to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.