Fireworks fire call

The Decatur Fire Department responded Tuesday afternoon to the report of a structure fire at TNT Fireworks on Alabama 20 in Tanner. Smoke was showing, according to preliminary scanner reports, but no flames were visible.

 Courtesy photo

The Decatur Fire Department responded Tuesday afternoon to the report of a structure fire at TNT Fireworks on Alabama 20 in Tanner. Smoke was showing, according to preliminary scanner reports, but no flames were visible.

Tags

Recommended for you