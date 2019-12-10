The Decatur Fire Department responded Tuesday afternoon to the report of a structure fire at TNT Fireworks on Alabama 20 in Tanner. Smoke was showing, according to preliminary scanner reports, but no flames were visible.
Courtesy photo
editor's pickfeatured
Fireworks fire alarm
The News Courier
The Decatur Fire Department responded Tuesday afternoon to the report of a structure fire at TNT Fireworks on Alabama 20 in Tanner. Smoke was showing, according to preliminary scanner reports, but no flames were visible.
James Floyd passed away Monday, Dec. 9. The funeral will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Chattanooga Funeral Home East. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Roselawn Cemetery in Athens.
Betty Jean Gatlin, 73, of Elkmont, Alabama, died at home Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday at Spry Funeral Home. Burial in Apostolic Cemetery. Visitation is 9 a.m. to service time Thursday at Spry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.