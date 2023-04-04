Strawberry season has started early at Isom’s Orchard. The farm began selling the juicy red berries on Tuesday, about two weeks earlier than usual, Marlene Isom said.
She said they picked the berries ahead of the rain that is about to come through again midweek. During strawberry season, they open up the stand around 8 a.m. and usually close once they sell out. Every two or three days they’ll open back up with a fresh picked batch for the first couple of weeks and as the season ramps up they’ll start opening everyday. The strawberry season runs for about six weeks, weather depending of course.
While The News Courier dropped by, several other customers visited the stand including Addi White, a 4-year-old student at Julian Newman, and her grandmother. Addi picked out strawberries for them to bring back to the family.
