Swaddle your plants, check your antifreeze and bring in the dogs. Winter is going to rear its head in North Alabama tonight and possibly through the weekend.
Meteorologist Kurt Weber with the National Weather Service in Huntsville said most of North Alabama is expected to freeze overnight tonight, between midnight and 9 a.m. Friday.
"Currently, we do have a freeze warning," Weber told The News Courier Thursday afternoon. "It's a good, strong cold front coming in. There is very cold air coming in behind this cold front that is pushing into Georgia right now."
Temperatures should drop into the 30-to-32-degree range for most of the area, including Limestone County, he said. Cullman County and northeast Alabama may see temperatures even lower.
"It will be the first good shot of winter we've had so far," Weber said.
The same could happen again overnight Friday and Saturday, though the forecast for the weekend is not set in stone, he said.
If the area does not freeze overnight Friday and Saturday, at the very least there will be some widespread temperatures right around freezing, Weber said.
"If it does not freeze (overnight Friday and Saturday), it will be close — at least in the middle to lower 30s, but no freeze warning for those periods," he said.
Daytime temperatures will reach highs in the lower 50s Friday, followed by highs in the middle 50s Saturday and Sunday, Weber said.
While tonight's overnight freeze probably won't be the hardest one North Alabama feels this winter, some locations could see temperatures as low as 28 or 29 degrees, but at least 30 to 32 degrees, Weber said.
Freeze point is 32 degrees.
Although the term "hard freeze" is somewhat subjective, Weber said, he views a hard freeze as one with temperatures of 29 to 31 degrees for several hours.
The overnight freeze tonight for Athens and the surrounding area will most likely range from 30 to 32 degrees for a few hours at daybreak, he said. Again, areas further north, including Cullman, Winchester, Jackson and Dekalb counties, may see colder temperatures, he said.
"The good news is, it will be dry because it will be breezy," Weber said. "There should be no patches of black ice due to the breeziness. But, people should still be careful in shady spots, which could get slick."
