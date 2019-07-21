The First Metro Bank board of directors recently announced the promotion of three employees. Cory King, Whitney Skipworth and Jeanne Soni were all promoted to assistant vice president, according to a press release.
“The First Metro Bank Board of Directors and I are grateful for the service and dedication Cory, Jeanne and Whitney have provided,” said CEO and President Rodney Howard. “We are pleased to promote these three outstanding individuals and we look forward to celebrating their continued successes.”
King joined First Metro Bank in 2012 as an integral part of the Technology Operations Department. King’s educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in computer science and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Alabama.
Soni began her banking career at First Metro Bank in December 2008 after receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of North Alabama.
Skipworth has served as a banker in the Athens area for more than 10 years, joining First Metro Bank in December 2017. Skipworth received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Alabama. He currently serves as a loan officer at the downtown Athens location, where he is responsible for assisting customers with mortgage loans, construction loans, consumer loans and commercial loans.
He serves on boards and committees in the Athens community.
