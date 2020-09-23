The Calhoun Community College Health Sciences division has teamed up with the Coast Guard and state and local first responders to conduct a boating mock casualty drill on the Tennessee River.
The drill will take place starting 9:15 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 305, west of the U.S. 31 (Capt. William J. Hudson Memorial) bridge. Drills will also be conducted at the Decatur Harbor Marina adjacent to the bridge.
Students in Calhoun’s emergency medical technician and paramedic programs will be involved in the drill, and program faculty will oversee student participation.
There will be multiple medical service agencies involved in the drill to make the training more realistic for the location and scenario, according to Tyler Mosely, Calhoun's emergency medical services program director. The drill will provide students with working knowledge of local EMS systems and provide an example of the National Incident Management System, which is the framework used in large scale emergencies around the nation, Mosely said.
