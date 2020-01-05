The city of Athens recently paid a fine levied by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management related to a fish kill and is working to complete requirements laid out in a consent order.
ADEM fined the city $30,000 for the kill that occurred during maintenance on a sewer line at the old Pilgrim’s Pride site. A balloon-type bag used to stop sewage from flowing through a pipe was not removed, and the sewage backed up and overflowed from a manhole.
In all, 3,009 fish (60.5 pounds) were killed in the sewage spill, which was reported May 22. Among the species were 17 federally protected slackwater darter, a 2-inch fish believed to exist sporadically in five locations throughout southern Tennessee and northern Alabama.
The total replacement value is estimated at $3,788.63, which includes investigative costs. The total does not include the cost of the 17 slackwater darters, however.
Water/Wastewater Manager Jimmy Junkin said tasks have been completed on time and others are on schedule. He added copies of toxicity testing reports have been forwarded to ADEM and certain sanitary sewer overflow report updates have been submitted as directed by ADEM.
Junkin said an engineering report is being developed that outlines tasks to be performed to minimize rainwater inflow and groundwater infiltration into the sanitary sewer system.
“Additionally, we are updating the sanitary sewer overflow response plan, per the requirements outlined in the consent order,” Junkin said. “These two tasks should be completed in the next three months.”
He added implementation of the sanitary sewer overflow reduction program would be required later, along with a final engineering report containing the work plan and standard operating procedures to conduct routine line maintenance.
