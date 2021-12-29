While some areas of the country often dream of a white Christmas in late December, the weather outlook is typically much different for the Southeast and North Alabama.
Though this time of year marks an active tornado season for the area, those are not expected (but still possible) for the rest of this week. However, longs periods of rain leading to flooding and the potential for strong wind gusts are expected to hit North Alabama from Wednesday, Dec. 29, through Sunday, Jan. 2.
“We are looking at two different periods where we could see moderate to heavy rain,” said Jessica Chace, morning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Huntsville. “Flooding is one of the highest threats in terms of fatalities, and in most instances those can be prevented. If you are driving in an area and come across a flooded roadway, turn around — don't drown. Find an alternative route.”
According to the NWS, a cold front will bring rain and make strong to severe storms possible Wednesday into Thursday, with the potential for damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. Several rounds of moderate to locally heavy rainfall may also result in minor flooding during this period.
“Wind gusts of 60 mph are enough to bring down trees and power lines,” Chace said. “Rain loosens the soil, and it only takes one tree falling on a home to create major damage. People should take threats like this as seriously as a tornado warning.”
Another storm system is expected to hit the Tennessee Valley on Friday, Dec. 31. According to NWS, there is a risk for strong to severe storms Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 1-2. Heavy rainfall is expected to cause additional flooding during this period.
Though tornadoes are not expected as part of these systems, Chace said the possibility of a weaker tornado can never be ruled completely out when weather like this comes across the Southeast.
“We have confidence (tornadoes) won't occur, but residents should make sure they have a way of receiving warnings and have a plan in place if one is issued.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.