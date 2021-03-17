Many organizations have programs that help make sure people in the community have enough to eat. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the need for such programs only magnified.
That's why Refuge Church, which has multiple campuses, including in Athens, began a food ministry. Senior pastor Jason Parks said Refuge Church has helped give away 250,000 pounds of groceries so far during the pandemic.
As part of that effort, Refuge Church partnered with nonprofit One Generation Away for a drive-thru mobile food pantry event Saturday at Athens High School.
“We passed out 40,000 pounds of food and provided groceries to 896 individuals,” Parks said. “One Generation Away provided an 18-wheeler full of food. They go through different organizations and have some help out in order to get the groceries.”
Parks said Refuge Church became familiar with One Generation Away several years ago when the organization came to Madison County to help pass out groceries after tornadoes struck the area.
“A year ago, we did a quarterly food distribution, but we realized the need was greater during the pandemic,” Parks said. “Other organizations partner with us, and we've had a lot of support to help us.”
Parks said these events generally garner between 50 and 75 volunteers, with as many as 125 on occasion.
“Anyone is welcome to come volunteer at events like this,” he said. “There is something that anyone can do to help us out.”
Parks said the next food distribution event in Limestone County is tentatively planned for May. He said Refuge Church tries to bounce back and forth between Limestone and Madison counties because the ministry has a presence in each.
“We love being able to serve our community, which is something our church was founded upon,” Parks said. “We know people in our community are in need, and it brings us joy to be able to help them.”
Visit onegenaway.com for more information on One Generation Away. Visit www.findrefugehere.com/ for more information on Refuge Church.
