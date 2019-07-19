One may think of summer as a time when school officials are lolling about with not a care in the world.
In reality, it is one of the busiest times of the year for them as they prepare for the number of students coming into each school in their district.
At Athens City Schools, Superintendent Dr. Trey Holladay said there are two challenges facing the system: overcrowding in fourth and fifth grades and possibly having to use local money to pay for additional teachers in grades sixth and below should the student-teacher ratio become too high due to increased enrollment.
"We are seeing the heaviest enrollment in fourth and fifth grades, and that is a challenge because the school is packed with over 300 in each class in a school built for about 580 students," Holladay said. "We are going to be a good bit over, so we are worried about overcrowding."
He said some possible remedies for such overcrowding are to split the school, look at a different location or expand the school — all of which would be a year away at the earliest.
The intermediate school has already turned two labs into classrooms, and the same could be done this coming year with the band room, Holladay said.
Sixth and below
Holladay said it's hard to determine what the elementary and intermediate schools need yet because enrollment hasn't been finalized.
"If we need anything, we may need a new teacher unit," he said. "... We hate to go in day one and realize we need another teacher."
That is especially hard on the youngest students. Holladay offered the example of little Johnny and Susie being assigned to a class and teacher only to be assigned to a new teacher a few days into the school year because enrollment was higher than expected and a new teacher had to be hired.
The district's latest enrollment report, given to the school board Tuesday, shows it had at total of 4,236 students enrolled for the coming school year.
Finding the funds
Most elementary classes have 20 students. That is the target.
"If we have just a few more at the end of the first week, it's okay," Holladay said, "but if we have 20 more, we've gotta have a teacher."
A new teacher unit, as it is called in education-speak, costs about $70,000, including salary, health insurance and retirement, he said.
The state pays the cost of teachers needed due to increased enrollment, but the school system doesn't see the money for it until the following year. Therefore, the school system must initially pay the cost with local money and be reimbursed in arrears, said ACS Chief School Financial Officer/Assistant Superintendent Serena Owsley.
Holladay said local funding is doable but a concern.
"We are on a tight budget, having to refurbish facilities and build new facilities," he said. "We are fine financially, but we hate to go into reserve."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.