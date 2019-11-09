Beef producers interested in learning more about grasses are invited to sign up for the Alabama Forage Conference.
The event, held every two years, is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville. The registration cost is $65 per person, which includes the conference and a preconference tour from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Tennessee Valley Research and Extension Center.
Leanne Dillard, an Alabama Extension forage specialist, said there are a lot of exciting things planned for the conference and tour.
“On the tour, people will see the current research being conducted on many different areas of the forage industry,” she said. “Some of these research areas include legume-tall fescue mixtures, forage gardens, cool-season forage mixtures and calf weaning and backgrounding.”
Speakers and topics
Dillard said the conference will host many speakers, discussing a variety of topics that deal with the conference’s main theme of “Diversifying Alabama Forage Systems.”
The keynote speaker will be Dr. Paul Beck, an associate professor and endowed chair of ruminant nutrition and forage management at Oklahoma State University. Dillard said Beck's research is focused on nutrition and production.
“His research has focused on the use of annuals in tall fescue and Bermuda grass systems to increase forage quality and extend the grazing season,” she said.
In addition to Beck, other scheduled speakers include:
• Kim Mullenix: Alfalfa and Bermuda grass;
• Leanne Dillard: Grazing Cover Crops;
• Jim Bostick, Leanne Dillard, Andy Tipton and Katie Mason: Forage Hot Topics; and
• Josh Elmore, Paul Beck, Kim Mullenix, Kent Stanford and Russell Carrell: Extending the Grazing Season.
In addition to the slated speakers, there is a trade show where producers can interact with more than 20 companies and stakeholder groups.
“The conference is a great opportunity for producers to interact with Extension agents and industry professionals alike,” Dillard said.
Online registration for the conference is open until Nov. 19. Visit www.aces.edu, contact Dillard at alabamaforages@auburn.edu or call 334-844-7514 for more information and to register.
