Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Rain...mixing with snow for the afternoon. Colder. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 35. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.