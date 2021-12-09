Former Athens City Schools superintendent Trey Holladay intends to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge levied against him, according to court documents.
Holladay was indicted earlier this year and charged with 88 counts of wire fraud and 35 counts of aggravated identity theft on top of the conspiracy charge. A hearing to accept a plea has yet to be scheduled.
Holladay was one of six people named in the federal indictment and charged with conducting an alleged scheme to increase enrollment numbers at Athens and Limestone County schools in order to receive more state funding, and in turn take that extra funding.
Former Limestone County Schools superintendent Tom Sisk was also indicted as part of the alleged scheme.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.