Former East Limestone High School teacher Thomas Blake Tucker, 25, who was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with School Employee Engaging in a Sex Act with a Student Under the Age of 19, has married the student.
According to court documents obtained by The News Courier, Tucker and the student were "lawfully and legally married" on Nov. 8 despite current bond restrictions that Tucker was to adhere to, which restricted Tucker from engaging or attempting to engage in communication with the student.
There is no petition or legal filing currently that would restrict the student and Thomas, a now lawfully and legally married couple, from communicating with one another.
On Dec. 6 at 1:30 p.m. the court will hold a hearing regarding Tucker's motion to strike certain bond restrictions.
The LCS Board of Education approved Tucker's resignation at a special called board meeting on Oct. 25.
