Former Limestone County Judge Douglas Patterson will serve four years in prison and six years probation after a sentencing Tuesday at the Limestone County Courthouse.
He was taken to the Limestone County Jail after the sentencing.
Patterson pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to use of official position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and third-degree theft of property. Records show he stole more than $95,000, including thousands from the Limestone County juvenile fund and from a disabled Marine veteran in a nursing home.
The News Courier will have additional information on this soon.
