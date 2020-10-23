A former employee with the Limestone County Community Corrections Program was arrested Friday on multiple sexual misconduct charges, records show.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has confirmed James Michael "Mike" Hardaway was indicted on three counts custodial sexual misconduct and three counts prohibited acts of custodial sexual misconduct. Hardaway retired from Limestone County last year.
Hardaway was booked Friday at the Limestone County Jail, then released on $90,000 bond.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
