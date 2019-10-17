Former Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin was sentenced Thursday in Federal Court for failure to file a tax return, according to WAFF-48 in Huntsville.
Franklin will spend two years on probation, must complete 300 hours of community service and has to refile amended tax returns from 2014, 2015 and 2016. Franklin didn’t have to pay a fine, but will have to cooperate with the IRS on penalties and interest owed.
Franklin pleaded guilty to failure to file a tax return in December of 2018. She could have faced up to a year in prison and a fine of $100,000.
Franklin did not seek re-election in 2018. Former Hartselle police chief Ron Puckett won election to the seat in November and began in January.
The end of Franklin’s term was marked by a number of legal issues, including a lawsuit over jail food money that was eventually settled. Another lawsuit filed by a former Morgan County Deputy who was fired after Franklin left office has been dismissed.
A lawsuit filed against Franklin by a former jail warden named Leon Bradley is still working its way through the legal system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.