The Trinity community lost a beloved former teacher this week, a woman who taught hundreds inside and outside the classroom.
“She was my world,” said niece Beverly Murray Brown. “She meant everything to me. She helped me out a whole lot, and she was loved by many, I can tell you that.”
Mattye Iola Murray taught business and typing at Trinity School, then continued her career at Tanner High School after Trinity closed. She died Wednesday at age 90.
Murray was born to Sam and Paralee Murray in 1929. She graduated from Trinity High School in 1948 before enrolling at Tuskegee Institute. She was at Tuskegee for a year before being forced to move on due to a lack of funds.
Murray moved to Nashville and began working in the kitchen at Vanderbilt University. It was there that an acquaintance talked her into joining the United States Air Force.
Being a member of the military ran in Murray's family. Her father served in the Navy during World War II, and uncles James Mack, Booker T. and Charlie all served in the Army during the war. Her uncle Leroy was even a member of the famous Tuskegee Airmen.
Brown said her aunt was in the Air Force around four years before she was discharged. She spent much of that time stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Murray was promoted to staff sergeant before being discharged. She then enrolled at Alabama A&M University and earned her bachelors degree. She began teaching at Trinity in 1962.
"She was a beautiful lady who taught me shorthand and typing and inspired me to go into business," said Clem Agee, one of her former students.
Murray then taught at Tanner until she retired in the mid-1980s, Brown said. Murray was also a lifelong member of Lucas Street Church of Christ in Athens.
“This nation owes a debt of gratitude to Miss Murray for her honorable service in the military and for her unwavering dedication to educating the children of Trinity High School,” said Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Walker, a former student at Trinity.
— Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Walker contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.