Weather permitting, the bridge replacement project on Forrest Street would finish on time, an official confirmed this week.
Athens Engineer Michael Griffin said the project should be completed by late March or early April, which is in line with the original completion estimates on the project.
“At this stage in construction, where they are constructing the bridge decking, there is a broad range of environmental requirements before it is constructed to ensure durability and strength per Alabama Department of Transportation specifications,” Griffin said. “We hope to see the weather hold so we can get this corridor back open as soon as possible.”
Those environmental conditions primarily pertain to the weather and outdoor conditions. Griffin explained the the temperature has to be above a certain point for the concrete to set appropriately, and the wind speed has to be low enough so as not to cause excessive evaporation that can cause cracking along the bridge deck.
“Those two conditions are hard to meet when the temperature has been fluctuating as much as it has in the past few weeks, and they will continue to be a concern as winter approaches,” he said.
The bridge replacement project dates back to 2013 and is part of the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program. Athens Public Works Director James Rich said the bridges, located just east of U.S. 31, are "structurally deficient" by today's standards.
Once the $4-million project is complete, the bridges will be about twice as wide and almost twice as long, with safety barriers and a pedestrian lane so residents can access the Swan Creek Greenway.
Traffic issues
Forrest Street east of U.S. 31 was closed to traffic March 4. The closure put additional strain on U.S. 72 and Alabama 251 because residents were forced to use those as detours.
In speaking about the timing of signals on U.S. 72, Griffin said he and Public Works Director James Rich attending a meeting Oct. 15 about ALDOT's plan to study timing on U.S. 72 from Lucas Ferry to Mooresville roads. He said the state was aware of the uncoordinated timing between the signals and requested a study by Skipper Consulting.
Griffin said city officials feel “this study is highly warranted and has been needed for a while.”
After the results of the signal study are completed in early 2020, Griffin said an overall plan for the corridor would be developed to help facilitate traffic through U.S. 72 “with some semblance of coordination of the lighting system.”
Until the lights are coordinated and working property, Griffin said city officials won't be able to determine if the traffic issues on U.S. 72 are traffic-related or volume-related.
“I have received multiple complaints and concerns from citizens and professionals traveling along this corridor and have directed them to the ALDOT traffic engineering office in Tuscumbia, as it is maintained by ALDOT,” he said. “We will continue to work with ALDOT and help them in any way to keep traffic moving.”
On a related note, Griffin said the city asked about the status of the widening of U.S. 72 under the CSX overpass near Jefferson Street. The project was supposed to be on the bid list for November, but it has been pushed to 2020. Griffin explained plans for the project are complete, but ALDOT is waiting on approval and coordination from CSX.
